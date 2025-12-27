iPhone 16e ने या मॉडेल्सना रिप्लेस केलं आहे
iPhone 14 Plus आणि 15 Plus हे दोन्ही फोन बंद करण्यात आलेत
2025 मध्ये एकूण 7 iPhone मॉडेल्स Apple ने बंद केलेले आहेत
बंद करण्यात आलेल्या मॉडेल्सची जागा iPhone 17 Pro सीरिजने घेतलीय
Apple ने M4 चिपचा iPad Pro, M2 चिप iPad Air आणि 10 जनरेशन iPad बंद
Ultra 1, Series 10, SE2, बंद, Apple Watch Series 11 लाँच
M2 Max, M2 Ultra, Mac Studio बंद केलेले आहेत.
