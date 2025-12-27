25 प्रॉडक्ट्स बंद, नवी प्रॉडक्ट्स

27 December 2025

Author:  शिल्पा आपटे

iPhone 16e ने या मॉडेल्सना रिप्लेस केलं आहे

SE आणि Plus मॉडेल्स

iPhone 14 Plus आणि 15 Plus हे दोन्ही फोन बंद करण्यात आलेत

iPhone 14, 15 Plus

2025 मध्ये एकूण 7 iPhone मॉडेल्स Apple ने बंद केलेले आहेत

7 iPhone

बंद करण्यात आलेल्या मॉडेल्सची जागा iPhone 17 Pro सीरिजने घेतलीय

iPhone 17 Pro

Apple ने M4 चिपचा iPad Pro, M2 चिप iPad Air आणि 10 जनरेशन iPad बंद

iPad

Ultra 1, Series 10, SE2, बंद, Apple Watch Series 11 लाँच

Apple Watch

 M2 Max, M2 Ultra, Mac Studio बंद केलेले आहेत. 

Apple Mac

