रायटिंग, कोडिंग, शिक्षण, रिसर्च आणि Content Creation साठी ChatGPT खूप उपयोगी मानलं जातं.
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WhatsApp, Instagram आणि Facebook वापरणाऱ्यांसाठी Meta AI Quick Replies आणि Casual Use साठी सोपं आहे.
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Google Gemini, Google Search, Gmail आणि Docs सोबत चांगलं integration देतं.
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Microsoft Copilot Excel, Word आणि Office कामांसाठी खूप उपयोगी आहे.
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Notes, summaries आणि doubt solving साठी ChatGPT आणि Gemini दोन्ही लोकप्रिय आहेत.
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Scripts, captions, blog ideas आणि image prompts साठी ChatGPT जास्त वापरलं जातं.
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Meta AI आणि Gemini basic वापरासाठी free मध्ये चांगले features देतात.
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AI वापरताना personal data share करताना नेहमी काळजी घ्या.
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Google बंद पडलं तरी तुमचं काम थांबणार नाही!