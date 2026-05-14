तुमच्यासाठी बेस्ट AI कोणतं?

Science Technology

14 May 2026

Author:  प्रज्ञा घोगळे-निकम

ChatGPT कोणासाठी बेस्ट?

रायटिंग, कोडिंग, शिक्षण, रिसर्च आणि Content Creation साठी ChatGPT खूप उपयोगी मानलं जातं.

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Meta AI कोणासाठी?

WhatsApp, Instagram आणि Facebook वापरणाऱ्यांसाठी Meta AI Quick Replies आणि Casual Use साठी सोपं आहे.

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Gemini ची खासियत

Google Gemini, Google Search, Gmail आणि Docs सोबत चांगलं integration देतं.

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Microsoft Copilot कुठे भारी?

Microsoft Copilot Excel, Word आणि Office कामांसाठी खूप उपयोगी आहे.

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Notes, summaries आणि doubt solving साठी ChatGPT आणि Gemini दोन्ही लोकप्रिय आहेत.

Students साठी कोणतं Best?

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Scripts, captions, blog ideas आणि image prompts साठी ChatGPT जास्त वापरलं जातं.

Content Creators काय वापरतात?

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Meta AI आणि Gemini basic वापरासाठी free मध्ये चांगले features देतात.

Free Use मध्ये कोण पुढे?

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AI वापरताना personal data share करताना नेहमी काळजी घ्या.

Privacy आणि Security

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Google बंद पडलं तरी तुमचं काम थांबणार नाही!

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