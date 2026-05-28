Automatic Car जास्त Fuel खाते का?

Automobile

28 May 2026

Author:  प्रज्ञा घोगळे-निकम

Automatic Car

अनेक लोकांना वाटतं Automatic Car जास्त Petrol वापरते.

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कमी Mileage

जुन्या Automatic Gearbox मध्ये Mileage कमी मिळत असे.

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Traffic मध्ये Automatic Car चालवणं अधिक सोपं वाटतं.

Efficiency सुधारली

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Traffic मध्ये Automatic Car चालवणं अधिक सोपं वाटतं.

ट्रॅफिकमध्ये फायदेशीर

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चुकीच्या Driving Style मुळे Fuel Consumption वाढू शकतो.

चुकीची ड्राईव्हिंग

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Highway वर अनेक Automatic Cars चांगलं Mileage देतात.

चांगलं Mileage 

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Buttons ऐवजी Voice Assistant Features वर जास्त भर दिला जातोय.

Voice Commands वाढतायत

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Regular Service आणि योग्य Tyre Pressure महत्त्वाचे असतात.

सर्व्हिस

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आराम आणि Convenience मुळे अनेक लोक आता Automatic Cars पसंत करत आहेत.

आराम आणि Convenience

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आता Mileage नाही, तर Safety पाहून Cars खरेदी होतायत

पुढे वाचा