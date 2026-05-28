अनेक लोकांना वाटतं Automatic Car जास्त Petrol वापरते.
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जुन्या Automatic Gearbox मध्ये Mileage कमी मिळत असे.
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Traffic मध्ये Automatic Car चालवणं अधिक सोपं वाटतं.
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Traffic मध्ये Automatic Car चालवणं अधिक सोपं वाटतं.
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चुकीच्या Driving Style मुळे Fuel Consumption वाढू शकतो.
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Highway वर अनेक Automatic Cars चांगलं Mileage देतात.
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Buttons ऐवजी Voice Assistant Features वर जास्त भर दिला जातोय.
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Regular Service आणि योग्य Tyre Pressure महत्त्वाचे असतात.
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आराम आणि Convenience मुळे अनेक लोक आता Automatic Cars पसंत करत आहेत.
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आता Mileage नाही, तर Safety पाहून Cars खरेदी होतायत