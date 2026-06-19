Instagram तुमच्या Likes, Comments आणि Shares चा अभ्यास करते.
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तुम्ही कोणत्या प्रकारच्या Reels जास्त पाहता, यावरही Suggestions ठरतात.
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Follow केलेली Accounts आणि त्यांचे विषय महत्त्वाची भूमिका बजावतात.
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तुम्ही Search केलेले Topics आणि Hashtags देखील लक्षात घेतले जातात.
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समान आवड असलेल्या इतर युजर्सना काय आवडते, याचाही विचार केला जातो.
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तुम्ही Save केलेल्या पोस्ट्सवरून तुमच्या पसंतीचा अंदाज घेतला जातो.
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वारंवार Interaction असलेल्या Creators चे कंटेंट जास्त दिसू शकते.
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Instagram चे Algorithm सतत तुमच्या Activity नुसार Suggestions बदलत राहते.
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त्यामुळे प्रत्येक युजरला त्याच्या आवडी आणि वापराच्या सवयींनुसार वेगवेगळ्या Suggested Posts दिसतात.
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