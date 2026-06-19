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Science Technology

19 June 2026

Author:  प्रज्ञा घोगळे - निकम

Comments आणि Shares चा अभ्यास

Instagram तुमच्या Likes, Comments आणि Shares चा अभ्यास करते.

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Suggestions

तुम्ही कोणत्या प्रकारच्या Reels जास्त पाहता, यावरही Suggestions ठरतात.

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महत्त्वाची भूमिका 

Follow केलेली Accounts आणि त्यांचे विषय महत्त्वाची भूमिका बजावतात.

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तुम्ही Search केलेले Topics आणि Hashtags देखील लक्षात घेतले जातात.

Topics आणि Hashtags 

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समान आवड असलेल्या इतर युजर्सना काय आवडते, याचाही विचार केला जातो.

युजर्सना काय आवडते

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तुम्ही Save केलेल्या पोस्ट्सवरून तुमच्या पसंतीचा अंदाज घेतला जातो.

पसंतीचा अंदाज 

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वारंवार Interaction असलेल्या Creators चे कंटेंट जास्त दिसू शकते.

Interaction 

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Instagram चे Algorithm सतत तुमच्या Activity नुसार Suggestions बदलत राहते.

Algorithm

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त्यामुळे प्रत्येक युजरला त्याच्या आवडी आणि वापराच्या सवयींनुसार वेगवेगळ्या Suggested Posts दिसतात.

Suggested Posts

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स्नॅपचॅट स्ट्रीक तुटण्याची चिंता सोडा.. वापरा हे सोपे मार्ग

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