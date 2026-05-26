आजच्या Smart watches मध्ये अनेक Sensors असतात जे शरीराची आणि हालचालींची माहिती मोजतात.
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हा Sensor त्वचेवर Light टाकून Blood Flow मोजतो.
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रक्तातील Oxygen Level तपासण्यासाठी Red आणि Infrared Light वापरली जाते.
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चालणे, धावणे आणि Steps मोजण्यासाठी Motion Detect केला जातो.
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हाताची Direction आणि Movement Track करण्यात मदत करतो.
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Outdoor Running किंवा Cycling दरम्यान Location आणि Distance Track केली जाते.
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Heart Rate आणि Body Movement पाहून झोपेचा Pattern समजतो.
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Apple, Samsung, Noise, boAt.
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Smartwatch मधील Sensors मुळे Health Tracking आता अधिक Smart आणि Easy झाली.
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