हातातील छोटी Watch तुमची Health कशी Track करते?

Science Technology

25 May 2026

Author:  प्रज्ञा घोगळे - निकम

फिटनेस स्मार्टवॉच

आजच्या Smart watches मध्ये अनेक Sensors असतात जे शरीराची आणि हालचालींची माहिती मोजतात.

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Heart Rate Sensor

हा Sensor त्वचेवर Light टाकून Blood Flow मोजतो.

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रक्तातील Oxygen Level तपासण्यासाठी Red आणि Infrared Light वापरली जाते.

SpO2 Sensor

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चालणे, धावणे आणि Steps मोजण्यासाठी Motion Detect केला जातो.

Accelerometer

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हाताची Direction आणि Movement Track करण्यात मदत करतो.

Gyroscope Sensor

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Outdoor Running किंवा Cycling दरम्यान Location आणि Distance Track केली जाते.

GPS Sensor

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Heart Rate आणि Body Movement पाहून झोपेचा Pattern समजतो.

Sleep Tracking Sensors

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Apple, Samsung, Noise, boAt.

Popular Smartwatch Brands

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Smartwatch मधील Sensors मुळे Health Tracking आता अधिक Smart आणि Easy झाली.

हेल्थ Tracking

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