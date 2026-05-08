WhatsApp वर होणारे Scams ओळखा

Science Technology

08 May 2026

Author:  प्रज्ञा घोगळे-निकम

WhatsApp Scams

दररोज हजारो लोक WhatsApp Scams चे शिकार होत आहेत.

Picture Credit: Pinterest

OTP सांगून खाते होईल रिकामी

Scammers OTP मागून WhatsApp A/C Access घेतात. कधीही OTP शेअर करु नका.

Picture Credit: Pinterest

घरबसल्या लाखो कमवा

Unknown नंबरवरुन येणाऱ्या Job Offers बहुतेक fake असतात.

Picture Credit: Pinterest

Lottery, gift card किंवा bank update नावाखाली malicious links पाठवले जातात.

या Link वर Click करा

Picture Credit: Pinterest

AI वापरुन Fake Voice Calls केले जात आहेत. 

ओळखीच्या व्यक्तीचा आवाज...पण Scam

Picture Credit: Pinterest

QR Code Scam करुन पैसे receive होत नाहीत...पैसे जातात. लक्षात ठेवा. 

QR Code Scam

\Picture Credit: Pinterest

Screen Sharing Apps Install करायला सांगितले तर लगेच सावध व्हा. 

Bank/UPI Support बनून फसवणूक

Picture Credit: Pinterest

WhatsApp Gold Scam नावाचे कोणतेही Official app नाही. 

WhatsApp Gold Scam

Picture Credit: Pinterest

Unknown links टाळा. OTP कुणालाही सांगू नका. Profile Photo आणि Privacy settings secure ठेवा. Two step verification On ठेवा. 

Safe राहण्यासाठी

Picture Credit: Pinterest

जानेवारी महिन्यात लाँच होणार हे स्मार्टफोन्स

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