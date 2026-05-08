दररोज हजारो लोक WhatsApp Scams चे शिकार होत आहेत.
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Scammers OTP मागून WhatsApp A/C Access घेतात. कधीही OTP शेअर करु नका.
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Unknown नंबरवरुन येणाऱ्या Job Offers बहुतेक fake असतात.
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Lottery, gift card किंवा bank update नावाखाली malicious links पाठवले जातात.
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AI वापरुन Fake Voice Calls केले जात आहेत.
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QR Code Scam करुन पैसे receive होत नाहीत...पैसे जातात. लक्षात ठेवा.
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Screen Sharing Apps Install करायला सांगितले तर लगेच सावध व्हा.
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WhatsApp Gold Scam नावाचे कोणतेही Official app नाही.
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Unknown links टाळा. OTP कुणालाही सांगू नका. Profile Photo आणि Privacy settings secure ठेवा. Two step verification On ठेवा.
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