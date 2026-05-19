फोनची RAM जास्त असणं खरंच गरजेचं आहे का?”

Science Technology

19 May 2026

Author:  प्रज्ञा घोगळे - निकम

तुम्हीही RAM पाहता का?

नवीन स्मार्ट फोन घेताना लोक सर्वात आधी RAM किती आहे हे पाहतात.

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RAM चा फायदा

RAM मुळे Apps Fast Open होतात आणि Multitasking Smooth चालतं.

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पुरेशी RAM

Social Media, Calling आणि Normal Use साठी 6GB–8GB RAM पुरेशी असू शकते.

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Gaming, Video Editing आणि Heavy Apps साठी 12GB किंवा जास्त RAM उपयोगी ठरते.

यासाठी जास्त RAM लागते

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फक्त RAM नाही, Processor आणि Software Optimization देखील महत्त्वाचं असतं.

Processor आणि Software

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काही Phones कमी RAM असूनही Smooth चालतात कारण Software चांगलं Optimize केलेलं असतं.

Software  

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जास्त RAM असल्याने Background Apps जास्त वेळ Open राहू शकतात.

Background Apps

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पण खूप जास्त RAM असणं प्रत्येक User साठी आवश्यक नसतं.

खूप जास्त RAM असणं

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Phone निवडताना Usage नुसार RAM निवडणं जास्त Smart ठरतं!

Usage नुसार RAM निवडा

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फोल्डेबल फोन खरेदी करताय? या गोष्टी लक्षात ठेवा

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