आपण दिवसभर काम करतो. पण, आपले काम पूर्ण होत नाही. असे का होते. कोणत्या गोष्टी तुमची Productivity कमी करतात. चला जाणून घेऊया.
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प्रत्येक Notifications तुमचं Focus तोडतं. फक्त महत्त्वाच्या Apps चे Notifications On ठेवा.
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Task Apps मुळे Planning आणि Tracking सोपं होतं.
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Instagram/Reels साठी daily limit ठेवा.
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AI tools writing, notes, research आणि Editing fast करतात.
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Multitasking पेक्षा Focused Work जास्त Productive असतं.
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यापैकी एक जरी सवय लावली तरी खूप फरक पडू शकतो?
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यापैकी तुम्ही कोणती सवय लावाल हे मला नक्की सांगा.
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जेवणासाठी लोखंडी भांडी वापरताय?