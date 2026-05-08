5 Tech Habits ज्यामुळे तुमची Productivity वाढेल

Science Technology

08 May 2026

Author:  प्रज्ञा घोगळे-निकम

दिवसभर Busy...पण काम पूर्ण नाही

आपण दिवसभर काम करतो. पण, आपले काम पूर्ण होत नाही. असे का होते. कोणत्या गोष्टी तुमची Productivity कमी करतात. चला जाणून घेऊया.

Picture Credit: Pinterest

Notifications Off ठेवा

प्रत्येक Notifications तुमचं Focus तोडतं. फक्त महत्त्वाच्या Apps चे Notifications On ठेवा.

Picture Credit: Pinterest

काम डोक्यात नाही...List मध्ये ठेवा

Task Apps मुळे Planning आणि Tracking सोपं होतं.

Picture Credit: Pinterest

Instagram/Reels साठी daily limit ठेवा. 

Social Media वेळ खातोय?

Picture Credit: Pinterest

AI tools writing, notes, research आणि Editing fast करतात. 

Smart Work करा

Picture Credit: Pinterest

Multitasking पेक्षा Focused Work जास्त Productive असतं.

एकाचवेळी एक काम करा

\Picture Credit: Pinterest

यापैकी एक जरी सवय लावली तरी खूप फरक पडू शकतो?

बोनस टीप

Picture Credit: Pinterest

यापैकी तुम्ही कोणती सवय लावाल हे मला नक्की सांगा.

तुम्ही कोणती सवय लावाल?

Picture Credit: Pinterest

जेवणासाठी लोखंडी भांडी वापरताय?

पुढे वाचा