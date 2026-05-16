Internet Plan Fast आहे… तरी YouTube Buffering आणि Video Calls Lag का होतात? चला जाणून घेऊया या मागचे कारण.
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Unsecured WiFi वर Hackers तुमचा Data सहज Track करू शकतात.
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Banking Apps, Email किंवा Social Media Password Leak होऊ शकतात.
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काही Hackers Fake WiFi तयार करतात आणि लोकांची माहिती चोरतात.
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Public WiFi वर UPI किंवा Online Banking वापरणं धोकादायक ठरू शकतं.
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फोन Auto Connect झाला तर नकळत Unsafe Network ला जोडला जाऊ शकतो.
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VPN वापरल्यास तुमचा Internet Data Encrypt होतो आणि सुरक्षा वाढते.
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Website URL मध्ये “HTTPS” असेल तर Connection तुलनेने सुरक्षित असतं.
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