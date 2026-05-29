Phone किंवा Car Infotainment System Update नसल्यास Connection Stable राहत नाही.
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Car आणि Smartphone चे Bluetooth Versions वेगवेगळे असल्यास समस्या येऊ शकते.
जास्त Pair Devices असल्यास Car योग्य Device ला Connect होत नाही.
Phone चा Power Saving Mode Bluetooth ची Performance कमी करू शकतो.
Wi-Fi, Smartwatch किंवा इतर Wireless Devices मुळे Bluetooth मध्ये अडथळा येतो.
Car चे System Slow किंवा Hang झाल्यास Bluetooth Disconnect होतो.
Phone मधील Cache Files Corrupt झाल्यास Pairing Problem सुरू होते.
Auto Connect OFF असल्यास प्रत्येक वेळी Manual Connection करावा लागतो.
Bluetooth Reset करा. Device पुन्हा Pair करा. Software Update करा किंवा Unused Devices Remove करा.