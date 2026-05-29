Driving दरम्यान Music अचानक बंद होतो? कारणं जाणून घ्या

Automobile

29 May, 2026

Author:  प्रज्ञा घोगळे - निकम

Phone किंवा Car Infotainment System Update नसल्यास Connection Stable राहत नाही.

जुने Software असू शकते कारण

Img Source: Pinterest 

Car आणि Smartphone चे Bluetooth Versions वेगवेगळे असल्यास समस्या येऊ शकते.

Bluetooth Version Match नसणे

जास्त Pair Devices असल्यास Car योग्य Device ला Connect होत नाही.

खूप Devices Pair केले आहेत?

Battery Saver Mode ठरतोय कारण?

Phone चा Power Saving Mode Bluetooth ची Performance कमी करू शकतो.

Signal Interference मुळे तुटतो Connection

Wi-Fi, Smartwatch किंवा इतर Wireless Devices मुळे Bluetooth मध्ये अडथळा येतो.

Infotainment System Hang होतो?

Car चे System Slow किंवा Hang झाल्यास Bluetooth Disconnect होतो.

Bluetooth Cache खराब असू शकतो

Phone मधील Cache Files Corrupt झाल्यास Pairing Problem सुरू होते.

Auto Connect Setting Check करा

Auto Connect OFF असल्यास प्रत्येक वेळी Manual Connection करावा लागतो.

हे करून पाहा

Bluetooth Reset करा. Device पुन्हा Pair करा. Software Update करा किंवा Unused Devices Remove करा.

Hybrid Carsची पुन्हा चलती! 

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