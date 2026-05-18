Cars मध्ये Matte Paint Finish ची क्रेझ अचानक का वाढली?

Automobile

18 May 2026

Author:  प्रज्ञा घोगळे-निकम

Trend Popular का झाला?

आजकाल अनेक नवीन Cars Matte Finish मध्ये दिसत आहेत. पण,  हा Trend अचानक इतका Popular का झाला?

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Premium आणि Unique Look

मॅट फिनिश कार्स ग्लॉसी कार्स पेक्षा अधिक Premium आणि Stylish दिसतात.

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Black किंवा Grey Matte Finish मुळे Cars ला Sporty आणि Aggressive Look मिळतो.

Stealth Design ची क्रेझ

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Instagram Reels आणि Auto Influencers मुळे Matte Cars ची Popularity मोठ्या प्रमाणात वाढली आहे.

Social Media Effect

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BMW, Mercedes-Benz आणि Lamborghini सारख्या Brands ने Matte Finish ला Luxury Trend बनवलं.

Tyre Noise कमी करण्याचे उपाय

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Matte Finish मुळे Car चे Curves आणि Design अधिक स्पष्ट दिसतात.

Body Lines अधिक उठून दिसतात

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आता Matte Vinyl Wrap मुळे Normal Cars सुद्धा Matte Look मध्ये convert करता येतात.

Vinyl Wrap Trend

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Matte Finish वर Wax वापरता येत नाही आणि Scratches Repair करणं कठीण असतं.

पण Maintenance अवघड

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Modern EV Cars मध्ये Matte Silver आणि Matte Grey सारखे Colors जास्त दिसत आहेत.

EV Cars मध्येही Trend

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Modern EV Cars मध्ये Matte Silver आणि Matte Grey सारखे Colors जास्त दिसत आहेत.

Final Verdict

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Hybrid Carsची पुन्हा चलती!

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