आजकाल अनेक नवीन Cars Matte Finish मध्ये दिसत आहेत. पण, हा Trend अचानक इतका Popular का झाला?
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मॅट फिनिश कार्स ग्लॉसी कार्स पेक्षा अधिक Premium आणि Stylish दिसतात.
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Black किंवा Grey Matte Finish मुळे Cars ला Sporty आणि Aggressive Look मिळतो.
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Instagram Reels आणि Auto Influencers मुळे Matte Cars ची Popularity मोठ्या प्रमाणात वाढली आहे.
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BMW, Mercedes-Benz आणि Lamborghini सारख्या Brands ने Matte Finish ला Luxury Trend बनवलं.
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Matte Finish मुळे Car चे Curves आणि Design अधिक स्पष्ट दिसतात.
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आता Matte Vinyl Wrap मुळे Normal Cars सुद्धा Matte Look मध्ये convert करता येतात.
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Matte Finish वर Wax वापरता येत नाही आणि Scratches Repair करणं कठीण असतं.
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Modern EV Cars मध्ये Matte Silver आणि Matte Grey सारखे Colors जास्त दिसत आहेत.
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Modern EV Cars मध्ये Matte Silver आणि Matte Grey सारखे Colors जास्त दिसत आहेत.
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Hybrid Carsची पुन्हा चलती!