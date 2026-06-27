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Vatpournima 2026 : यंदाच्या वटपौर्णिमेला फोटोशूटची गरज नाही! Gemini AI ने तयार करा स्टायलिश फोटो; वापरा ‘हे’ व्हायरल प्रॉम्प्ट्स

Updated On: Jun 27, 2026 | 12:06 PM IST
जाहिरात
सारांश

Google Gemini AI Prompts For Vatpournima: वटपौर्णिमेनिमित्त अनेक महिला खास फोटोशूट करून सोशल मीडियावर फोटो शेअर करतात. मात्र फोटोशूट शक्य नसेल, तर गुगल जेमिनी एआयच्या मदतीने घरबसल्या आकर्षक एआय फोटो तयार करता येतात.

Vatpournima 2026 : यंदाच्या वटपौर्णिमेला फोटोशूटची गरज नाही! Gemini AI ने तयार करा स्टायलिश फोटो; वापरा 'हे' व्हायरल प्रॉम्प्ट्स

Vatpournima 2026 : यंदाच्या वटपौर्णिमेला फोटोशूटची गरज नाही! Gemini AI ने तयार करा स्टायलिश फोटो; वापरा 'हे' व्हायरल प्रॉम्प्ट्स

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विस्तार
  • गुगल जेमिनीच्या मदतीने घरबसल्या स्टायलिश वटपौर्णिमा फोटो तयार करा.
  • व्हायरल प्रॉम्प्ट्स वापरा: योग्य AI प्रॉम्प्ट्समुळे प्रोफेशनल लूकचे फोटो मिळू शकतात.
  • सोशल मीडियासाठी खास: तयार फोटो थेट व्हॉट्सॲप, इन्स्टाग्राम आणि फेसबुकवर शेअर करता येतात.
महाराष्ट्रात सोमवार, 29 जून 2026 रोजी वटपौर्णिमेचा सण साजरा केला जाणार आहे. महिला या सणाची अगदी आतुरतेने वाट पाहत असतात. विशेषत: हिंदू धर्मात या सणाला विशेष महत्त्व आहे. वटपौर्णिमेच्या दिवशी स्त्रिया वडाच्या झाडाची पूजा करून आपल्या पतीच्या दीर्घायुष्य, उत्तम आरोग्य आणि सुखी वैवाहिक जीवनासाठी प्रार्थना करतात आणि उपवास करतात. वटपौर्णिमेच्या दिवशी स्त्रियांना साज-श्रृंगार करायला फार आवडतं. विशेषत: फोटोशूट करणं तर सर्वात आवडीचं कामं. पण काही कारणामुळे जर तुम्हाला फोटोशूट करायला जमलं नाही तर चिंता करण्याची गरज नाही. तुम्ही घरबसल्या गुगल जेमिनी एआयच्या मदतीने वटपौर्णिमेनिमित्त स्टायलिश फोटो तयार करू शकता. यासाठी तुम्ही खालील व्हायरल प्रॉम्प्ट्स वापरू शकता.  (फोटो सौजन्य – AI Created)

हे आहेत व्हायरल प्रॉम्प्ट्स

  • A hyper-realistic, cinematic medium-shot of a [Indian woman with beautiful expressive eyes and a warm smile] celebrating Vat Purnima. She is wearing a rich emerald green Nauvari (Maharashtrian style) silk saree with a golden zari border, traditional gold jewelry, a pearl nose ring (nath), and green glass bangles. She is gently wrapping a white cotton thread around the massive, ancient trunk of a Banyan tree. Sunlight is filtering beautifully through the green leaves of the tree, creating a warm, golden hour glow. Soft focus background, photorealistic texture, 8k resolution.
फोन एक पण समस्या अनेक! Foldable फोनमुळे वाढलं यूजर्सचं टेंशन… सतत करावा लागतोय या अडचणींचा सामना
  • A wide-angle, vibrant, photorealistic candid shot of a group of married Indian women celebrating Vat Savitri Pournima in a village courtyard. In the center is a majestic, old Banyan tree decorated with flowers. A [young Indian woman with long dark braided hair] in a bright red and yellow festive saree is walking clockwise around the tree holding a traditional brass puja thali filled with mangoes, sweets, and a small diya. Other women in the background are smiling and chatting. Colorful, festive atmosphere, daytime lighting, highly detailed, DSLR quality.
 
  • A close-up, modern lifestyle portrait of a [modern Indian woman in her early 30s with short wavy hair and a subtle, elegant makeup look]. She is dressed in a contemporary pastel pink and gold linen saree. She is sitting in a beautifully lit, modern apartment balcony, performing Vat Purnima puja in front of a small, green Banyan tree sapling in an elegant ceramic pot. She is holding a single thread, looking serene and peaceful. Soft natural morning light, clean aesthetics, depth of field, 4k.
 
  • A candid, warm, and highly detailed photograph of a smiling Indian woman dressed in a traditional green and gold Maharashtrian Nauvari saree, sitting gracefully on the floor of her home during a religious puja ceremony. Her hair is styled in a neat bun adorned with a white flower garland (gajra), and she wears traditional gold jewelry, a nose ring (nath), and green glass bangles. She is mindfully arranging offerings on a large brass puja thali filled with marigold flowers, mangoes, coconuts, and small bowls of kumkum and turmeric. In front of her, a small oil diya is lit, casting a warm glow, alongside a copper kalash with mango leaves and a coconut. The background softly blurs to reveal an elegant wooden home temple (mandir) decorated with flowers, a large window letting in soft natural daylight, and a wall calendar hanging on the right side, creating an authentic, serene, and culturally rich atmosphere.
भारतात चिपयुक्त E-Passport ची सुरुवात! कशी वाढणार नागरिकांची सुरक्षा? अर्ज करण्यासाठी फॉलो करा सोप्या स्टेप्स
  • A candid and heartwarming photograph of a smiling Indian couple celebrating the Vat Purnima festival outdoors. The woman, dressed in a traditional green and gold Maharashtrian saree with her hair styled in a bun adorned with a white gajra garland, is gently tying sacred red and white threads around the trunk of a massive banyan tree. Her husband stands beside her, dressed in an off-white traditional kurta, looking at her with a joyful and supportive smile. In the foreground, a brass puja thali with fruits, flowers, and a small lit diya rests on a stone platform. The background features a stone-paved courtyard with another couple in traditional attire, a colorful flower rangoli on the ground, and festive marigold decorations hanging from the tree branches under soft, warm natural sunlight.

Web Title: Make vatpournima special ai photo by using these viral google gemini prompts

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Published On: Jun 27, 2026 | 12:06 PM

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