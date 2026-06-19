यंदाच्या फादर्सडे ला Google जेमिनिच्या मदतीने काही खास प्रॉम्प्ट्स वापरून तुम्ही तुमचे आणि वडीलांचे काही खास फोटो तयार करू शकता. यंदा तुम्ही तुमच्या शुभेच्छांना AI चा खास टच देऊ शकता. यासाठीस या बातमीमध्ये सांगितलेले प्रॉम्प्ट्स तुमच्यासाठी फायदेशीर ठरणार आहेत.
Father’s Day 2026: फादर्स डे सेलिब्रेशन होणार खास; Google Gemini ने बनवा क्रिएटिव्ह फोटो, हे आहेत प्रॉम्प्ट्स
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विस्तार
गूगल जेमिनीच्या मदतीने फादर्स डे निमित्त वडिलांसोबतचे युनिक AI फोटो तयार करता येतात.
खास AI फोटो तयार करण्यासाठी काही प्रभावी जेमिनी प्रॉम्प्ट्सचा वापर करून क्रिएटिव्ह इमेजेस बनवता येतात.
तयार केलेले AI फोटो व्हॉट्सअॅप, इंस्टाग्राम, फेसबूक स्टोरी आणि स्टेटसवर शेअर करून फादर्स डे अधिक संस्मरणीय बनवता येतो.
21 जून रोजी फादर्स डे 2026 साजरा केला जाणार आहे. यंदा स्टेटस आणि स्टोरीला आपल्या वडीलांसोबतचे फोटो शेअर करताना त्याला एक एआय टच देऊ शकता. म्हणजेच गूगल जेमिनीएआयच्या मदतीने तुम्ही फादर्स डे निमित्त तुमच्या वडीलांसोबतचे काही खास फोटो तयार करू शकता. गूगलजेमिनीच्या मदतीने वडिलांसोबतचे क्रिएटिव्ह आणि आकर्षक AI फोटो तयार करून ते सोशल मीडिया स्टेटस, स्टोरी किंवा पोस्टमध्ये शेअर करता येणार आहेत. हे फोटो तयार करण्यासाठी खाली काही प्रॉम्प्ट्स शेअर केले आहेत. (फोटो सौजन्य – Pinterest)
A professional full-body studio portrait of a father and Daughter On the night, the father as it is in reference image man majestically in a dark wooden ornate chair, legs crossed, wearing a crisp white shirt, sunglasses and a traditional white veshti (vasti) with a gold border On the left the Daughter stands leaning slightly against the chair with his arms crossed, wearing a white and black Ghagra, sunglasses. Both look directly at the camera with confident expressions.
Ultra-realistic Father’s Day baby photoshoot, top-down flat lay composition on a smooth beige background. Large handcrafted typography made from tiny colorful beads spelling “Happy Father’s Day” at the top, with a red heart symbol beside the text. A creative bead-art illustration of a superhero father flying through the sky carrying his child on his shoulder, made entirely from small orange, black, blue, white, and yellow beads. Decorative bead clouds, stars, flowers, and scattered green leaves surrounding the artwork. On the right side, a smiling adorable 1-year-old baby wearing a blue-and-red superhero romper with a cape, looking excited and facing the bead artwork.
CREATE A DREAMY FATHER’S DAY SCRAPBOOK COLLAGE IN WARM GOLDEN TONES FEATURING A CUTE BABY GIRL WITH TWIN PIGTAILS AND HER LOVING FATHER. MULTIPLE PHOTO FRAMES SHOWING CUDDLES, FOREHEAD KISSES, SHOULDER RIDES, LIFTING BABY IN THE AIR, AND WALKING HAND-IN-HAND AT SUNSET. VINTAGE TORN-PAPER NOTES WITH HANDWRITTEN QUOTES LIKE “DADDY & ME”, “MY FIRST HERO”, “DADDY’S LITTLE PRINCESS”. SOFT FAIRY LIGHTS, PINK ROSES, RIBBONS, TEDDY BEAR, FLORAL DECORATIONS, BOKEH GLOW, MAGICAL SPARKLES, COZY CINEMATIC LIGHTING, ULTRA-DETAILED, ADORABLE DISNEY-PIXAR STYLE, HEARTWARMING FAMILY MEMORIES, 4K, 4:5 POSTER. FACE SAME AS REFERENCE IMAGE RATIO 4:5
Use my uploaded photo exactly as it is. Keep our faces, pose, clothes, hairstyle, skin tone and expressions unchanged. Replace only the background with a premium Father’s Day vintage scrapbook design featuring soft florals, paper textures, hearts and elegant handwritten elements. Add the text: “Happy Father’s Day”, “Best Dad Ever”, “I Love You Papa”, “You Are My Favorite Superhero”, and “Thanks for being my Always & Forever”. Apply a soft watercolor illustration effect while preserving our identity. High-quality vertical 4:5.
Create a heartwarming Father’s Day portrait featuring a loving father seated on a wooden chair wearing a black formal suit and white shirt, while his daughter stands beside him in an elegant pastel pink traditional outfit, gently placing her arms around his shoulders. Both are looking at the camera with warm smiles. A beautifully decorated Father’s Day cake is placed on a wooden table in the foreground with the text “Happy Father’s Day” written on it. Beside the cake, place a framed sign that says “Best Father Ever”. Background: luxurious cozy library interior with wooden bookshelves, warm ambient lighting, table lamp glow, books, rich brown tones, premium family photography studio atmosphere. Style: ultra-realistic professional portrait photography, cinematic lighting, shallow depth of field, soft warm tones, high detail skin texture, natural expressions, emotional father-daughter bond, elegant composition, DSLR quality, 85mm lens, bokeh background, magazine-quality, vertical 4:5 ratio, high resolution, premium Father’s Day celebration theme. Negative Prompt: blurry face, extra fingers, distorted hands, low quality, cartoon, painting, overexposed lighting, duplicate people, cropped face, text errors, watermark, logo, bad anatomy.
जाहिरात
जाहिरात
Web Title: Here are some viral google gemini prompts for fathers day 2026 celebration