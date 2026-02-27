Holi 2026: यंदाची होळी बनवा आणखी खास! Google Gemini च्या मदतीने तयार करा रंगीत AI फोटो, हे आहेत व्हायरल प्रॉम्प्ट्स
जल्लोषात होळीचा सण साजरा करा
रंगीबेरंगी फोटो तयार करून सोशल मीडियावर अपलोड करा
व्हायरल प्रॉम्प्ट्स जाणून घ्या
देशभरात होळीचा उत्सव मोठ्या उत्साहात साजरा केला जातो. होळी केवळ रंगांचा उत्सव नाही तर चांगल्याचा वाईटावर विजय आहे. होळीच्या निमित्ताने रस्त्यांवर, गल्ल्यांमध्ये आणि अंगणात गुलाबी, पिवळा, निळा आणि हिरवा रंग पसरलेला पाहायला मिळतो. ढोल ताशांच्या गरजरात, मिठाई खात आणि मस्ती आणि जल्लोषात होळीचा सण साजरा केला जातो. तुम्हाला देखील तुमचे होळीचे स्पेशल फोटो सोशल मीडियावर अपलोड करायचे असतील पण तुम्हाला होळी खेळायला आवडत नसेल तर एआय तुमच्यासाठी बेस्ट पर्याय आहे. Google च्या AI टूल Gemini च्या मदतीने तुम्ही रंगीबेरंगी फोटो तयार करून सोशल मीडियावर अपलोड करू शकता. यासाठी लागणारे काही प्रॉम्प्ट्स आता आम्ही तुम्हाला सांगणार आहोत.
Ultra HD cinematic Bollywood-style Holi collage (4:5 vertical), three perfectly stacked frames, clean borders, symmetrical composition, identical faces in all frames, sharp focus, vibrant festive colours, 8K realism. Top Frame, Vrindavan Ghat (Golden Hour): Couple near Yamuna ghat. Woman in diamond-shimmer lehenga gently applying blue & pink gulal to man’s cheek. Man in matching festive kurta. Temple silhouettes, river reflections, warm sunset bokeh, romantic eye contact.
vibrant and artistic portrait of a young couple celebrating Holi. The girl, with long, wavy dark hair, wears a bright creamy traditional dress with pink accents and intricate mirror work, her hands covered in vivid Sky red powder. Her face also has splashes of red powder, & she looks directly at the viewer with a subtle expression. The boy stands slightly behind her, smiling and looking at the camera, with red powder on his cheeks. The background is softly blurred.
Uploaded person sitting on outdoor concrete steps during a Holi festival celebration. covered in vibrant splashes of yellow, green, and red powder across his face, hair, clothes, and arms. He wears a white full-shirt, slim-fit black jeans, and bright yellow sneakers His pose is relaxed and confident, one hand resting on his neck and the other on his knee. Colourful powder bursts dramatically in the air around him, forming a dynamic cloud of yellow, green, red in the background.
High-speed photography masterpiece. A young man vibrant neon purple and sky-blue Holi powder. explodes around him. He is wearing a crisp white shirt with sunglasses that is becoming a chaotic canvas of colours. Water droplets suspended micl-air, candid expression, eyes sparkling with pure happiness. The festive energy radiates through his natural smile and relaxed posture. The background is a soft bokeh blur of a lively Holi crowd. Cinematic backlighting creates a glowing rim light.
Ultra-detailed portrait of a young man wearing a plain white fitted t-shirt soaked with splashes of neon pink and royal blue powder. Blue colour across one cheek, pink across forehead. He looks down with a relaxed smirk, hand brushing shoulder. Massive powder explosion behind him creating a split-tone background (blue on one side, pink on the other). DSLR quality, sharp focus, f/2.0, high dynamic range, cinematic realism.
Holi Special Extreme close-up portrait of a young woman blowing bright yellow Holi powder directly toward the camera, powder cloud partially covering the lens. Red and pink colour streaks across cheeks and forehead. Mirrored sunglasses reflecting greenery. White tank top with chaotic colour stains. Soft blurred park background. Dramatic backlighting highlighting dust particles, ultra-sharp facial details, shallow depth of field, 4K photorealistic, vibrant contrast.
Ultra-realistic 8K cinematic Holi scene, vertical 9:16, artistic side-profile composition. Camera capturing both subjects from a 45-degree side angle. Girl wearing a deep red lehenga with mirror work, flowing dupatta, natural proportions, expressive joyful smile. Krishna in divine presence behind her same look like real person like Radha Krishna serial Krishna peacock feather crown, golden dhoti, radiant halo, intense blue aura.
A dynamic Holi celebration shot of the young man from the reference image. He is wearing a light blue denim shirt with the sleeves rolled up, heavily splattered with bright pink and cyan powder. He has reflective sunglasses on and messy styled hair. He is turning slightly to the side while tossing blue gulal powder forward into the air. A thick cloud of pink smoke surrounds him at waist level. Captured in bright daylight with a soft blurred background, high-speed capture of flying particles.
