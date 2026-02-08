Special Trick For Single People Make Valentines Day Romantic Photo With The Help Of Google Gemini Ai Tech News Marathi
Valentine’s Day: सिंगल आहात? कोणी फुल, चॉकेलट्स दिलं नाही? नो टेंशन, Gemini ने तयार करा रोमँटिक फोटो… वापरा हे प्रॉप्म्ट्स
सिंगल लोकांना यंदा व्हॅलेंटाईन वीकला निराश होण्याची गरज नाही. कारण गुगल जेमिनी यंदाच्या व्हॅलेंटाईन वीकला तुम्ही गुगल जेमिनीच्या मदतीने रोमँटिक फोटो तयार करू शकता. यासाठी तुम्हाला काही प्रॉम्प्ट्स वापरावे लागणार आहेत.
सिंगल लोकांसाठी खुशखबर!
डेट नाही? लं-चॉकलेट नाही मिळालं?
Gemini AI तयार करेल तुमचे स्पेशल व्हॅलेंटाईन फोटो
व्हॅलेंटाईन वीक सुरु झाला आहे. या आठवड्यात साजरे केल्या जाणाऱ्या स्पेशल दिवसांचे फोटो लोकं सोशल मीडियावर शेअर करत आहेत. कोणी गुलाबाचे फोटो शेअर करत आहे तर कोणी चॉकलेट्सचे… पण अशावेळी सिंगल लोकांनी काय करावं, हा सर्वात मोठा प्रश्न असतो. कारण सिंगल लोकांना व्हॅलेंटाईन वीकमध्ये फुल किंवा चॉकलेट्स मिळणं फायर कठीण असतं. अशावेळी सोशल मीडियावर फोटो कसे शेअर करावे, असा प्रश्न देखील अनेकांच्या मनात येतो. तुम्ही देखील सिंगल असाल आणि तुम्हाला कोणी फुल, चॉकेलट्स दिलं नसेल तरी देखील सोशल मीडियावर फोटो शेअर करायचे असतील तर टेंशन घेऊ नका. तुम्ही गुगल जेमिनीच्यामदतीने खास फोटो तयार करून सोशल मीडियावर शेअर करू शकता.
A stylish Valentine-themed portrait of a young woman holding premium dark chocolates in a luxury box. She is dressed in a classy brown or nude-toned designer outfit with a modern elegant look. Korean glass skin, glowing bright complexion, soft chocolate-toned makeup. Warm cozy lighting, blurred café-style background romantic Valentine vibes, ultra-realistic, cinematic luxury photography, 8K resolution (फोटो सौजन्य – AI Created)
A beautiful young woman smiling and holding a bouquet of fresh red roses. She is wearing a cozy cream/white sweater, with long wavy brown hair. Behind her is a soft pink background decorated with large and small red heart shapes, giving a romantic and Valentine’s Day aesthetic. The lighting is natural and flattering, highlighting her cheerful expression and the vibrant roses. Ultra-realistic, high quality, photography style. Aspect Ratio: 3:4
A high-end romantic portrait of a young woman standing gracefully, holding a small heart-shaped card close to her lips. She wears an elegant ivory or blush luxury gown with minimal jewelry. Korean skin glow texture, radiant bright skin, smooth porcelain finish. Soft pink eye makeup glossy lips, gentle smile. Background filled with soft lights, roses, and heart-shaped bokeh. Cinematic lighting, luxury Valentine
Waist-up portrait of a young couple seated closely at a romantic Valentine’s table: a man with neatly styled short light brown hair wearing a beige cardigan over a white t-shirt and a woman with long dark wavy hair in a red puff-sleeve dress wearing sparkling stud earrings and a ring on her left hand, together holding a pink heart-shaped tin opened to reveal a small clear jewelry box containing a ring
tightly framed studio portrait of a seated couple posed intimately against a backdrop of glossy red metallic heart-shaped balloons, the man wearing a fitted black button-up shirt and blue jeans with a full trimmed beard and a hint of neck tattoo, the woman wearing a black off-the-shoulder long-sleeve top and ripped black skinny jeans with long curly black hair and red manicured nails resting on his shoulder, posed with her
A stylish young man with short, voluminous dark hair and light stubble smiling warmly while holding a purple chocolate bar (Dairy Milk Silk) over one eye. He is wearing a light blue denim jacket over a white t-shirt. The background is a soft pink-to-lavender gradient with small hand-drawn white heart doodles floating around him, giving a romantic, Valentine’s/Chocolate Day vibe. The lighting is soft and flattering, with a dreamy
A cute yet luxurious portrait of a young woman hugging a soft pink teddy bear. She wears a pastel oversized luxury sweater or knitted dress. Korean skin glow with soft bright texture, youthful and smooth. Natural pink makeup, glossy lips warm smile. Cozy indoor background with fairy lights and soft shadows. Dreamy Valentine aesthetic, ultra-realistic, cinematic lighting, 8K HD.
