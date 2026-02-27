Marathi news, ताज्या मराठी बातम्या, Marathi Samachar, मराठी बातम्या, Latest Marathi News
रिंकू सिंगच्या वडिलांच्या निधनाने क्रिकेट जगतावर शोककळा, माजी क्रिकेटपटूंनी वाहिली श्रद्धांजली! Post Viral

रिंकू सिंगवर दुःखाचा डोंगर कोसळला आहे. त्यांचे वडील खानचंद्र सिंग यांचे निधन झाले आहे. माजी क्रिकेटपटूंनी शोक व्यक्त केला आणि भावनिक श्रद्धांजली वाहिली. क्रिकेट खेळाडूंनी त्याच्या सोशल मिडियावर पोस्ट शेअर केल्या आहेत.

Updated On: Feb 27, 2026 | 02:38 PM
फोटो सौजन्य - सोशल मिडिया

Rinku Singh’s father passes away : २०२६ च्या टी-२० विश्वचषकादरम्यान, रिंकू सिंगवर दुःखाचा डोंगर कोसळला आहे. त्यांचे वडील खानचंद्र सिंग यांचे निधन झाले आहे. ते स्टेज ४ च्या यकृताच्या कर्करोगाशी झुंजत होते आणि उपचारादरम्यान त्यांचे निधन झाले. रिंकू सिंगसाठी हा खूप कठीण काळ आहे. त्यांच्या वडिलांच्या निधनाने क्रिकेट जगतात शोककळा पसरली आहे. अनेक माजी क्रिकेटपटूंनी शोक व्यक्त केला आणि भावनिक श्रद्धांजली वाहिली.

रिंकू सिंगच्या वडिलांच्या निधनावर क्रिकेटपटूंच्या प्रतिक्रिया

रिंकू सिंगच्या वडिलांच्या निधनानंतर, युवराज सिंगने X वर पोस्ट करत लिहिले की, “रिंकू सिंगच्या वडिलांच्या निधनाची बातमी ऐकून मला खूप दुःख झाले आहे. या कठीण काळात मी तुमच्या आणि तुमच्या कुटुंबासोबत उभा आहे. मला आशा आहे की या काळात तुम्हाला धैर्य आणि शक्ती मिळेल.”

वीरेंद्र सेहवागने पोस्ट केले, “रिंकू, तुझ्या वडिलांच्या निधनाबद्दल ऐकून मला खूप दुःख झाले आहे. तुझ्या वडिलांनी एका बलवान मुलाला वाढविण्यासाठी अनेक त्याग केले. माझ्या प्रार्थना आणि संवेदना तुझ्या संपूर्ण कुटुंबासोबत आहेत.”

शिखर धवनने रिंकूच्या वडिलांच्या निधनाबद्दल शोक व्यक्त करताना लिहिले की, “रिंकू, माझ्या संवेदना तुझ्या आणि तुझ्या प्रियजनांसोबत आहेत. तुझ्या वडिलांच्या आत्म्याला शांती मिळो आणि त्यांना या कठीण काळात सहन करण्याची शक्ती मिळो.”

हरभजन सिंगने X वर पोस्ट करत लिहिले की, “रिंकू सिंगचे वडील श्री. खानचंद्र सिंग यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त ऐकून खूप दुःख झाले. रिंकू आणि त्याच्या कुटुंबासाठी हा कठीण काळ आहे, कारण तो T20 विश्वचषकाच्या जबाबदाऱ्यांमध्ये व्यस्त आहे. माझ्या प्रार्थना त्याच्या आणि त्याच्या प्रियजनांसोबत आहेत.”

सुरेश रैनाने रिंकूच्या वडिलांना श्रद्धांजली वाहताना लिहिले, “माझ्या भावा, तुझ्या वडिलांच्या निधनाची बातमी ऐकून मला खूप दुःख झाले आहे. मी तुला शोक व्यक्त करतो. त्यांच्या आत्म्याला शांती मिळो. मला आशा आहे की तुला आणि तुझ्या कुटुंबाला या कठीण काळातून बाहेर पडण्याची शक्ती मिळेल.”

