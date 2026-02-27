रिंकू सिंगच्या वडिलांच्या निधनाने क्रिकेट जगतावर शोककळा, माजी क्रिकेटपटूंनी वाहिली श्रद्धांजली! Post Viral

Rinku Singh’s father passes away : २०२६ च्या टी-२० विश्वचषकादरम्यान, रिंकू सिंगवर दुःखाचा डोंगर कोसळला आहे. त्यांचे वडील खानचंद्र सिंग यांचे निधन झाले आहे. ते स्टेज ४ च्या यकृताच्या कर्करोगाशी झुंजत होते आणि उपचारादरम्यान त्यांचे निधन झाले. रिंकू सिंगसाठी हा खूप कठीण काळ आहे. त्यांच्या वडिलांच्या निधनाने क्रिकेट जगतात शोककळा पसरली आहे. अनेक माजी क्रिकेटपटूंनी शोक व्यक्त केला आणि भावनिक श्रद्धांजली वाहिली.
रिंकू सिंगच्या वडिलांच्या निधनानंतर, युवराज सिंगने X वर पोस्ट करत लिहिले की, “रिंकू सिंगच्या वडिलांच्या निधनाची बातमी ऐकून मला खूप दुःख झाले आहे. या कठीण काळात मी तुमच्या आणि तुमच्या कुटुंबासोबत उभा आहे. मला आशा आहे की या काळात तुम्हाला धैर्य आणि शक्ती मिळेल.”
Heartbreaking news to hear of the passing of Rinku’s father. In moments like these, no words feel enough. Standing in solidarity with you and your family during this difficult time. May you find strength and courage in the love that surrounds you. 🙏 @rinkusingh235 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 27, 2026
वीरेंद्र सेहवागने पोस्ट केले, “रिंकू, तुझ्या वडिलांच्या निधनाबद्दल ऐकून मला खूप दुःख झाले आहे. तुझ्या वडिलांनी एका बलवान मुलाला वाढविण्यासाठी अनेक त्याग केले. माझ्या प्रार्थना आणि संवेदना तुझ्या संपूर्ण कुटुंबासोबत आहेत.”
Rinku, deeply saddened to hear about the passing of your father. Your father raised a truly strong and wonderful son through so many sacrifices , and that is his greatest legacy. Stay strong, @rinkusingh235. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your entire family. Om Shanti — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 27, 2026
शिखर धवनने रिंकूच्या वडिलांच्या निधनाबद्दल शोक व्यक्त करताना लिहिले की, “रिंकू, माझ्या संवेदना तुझ्या आणि तुझ्या प्रियजनांसोबत आहेत. तुझ्या वडिलांच्या आत्म्याला शांती मिळो आणि त्यांना या कठीण काळात सहन करण्याची शक्ती मिळो.”
Rinku, my deepest condolences to you and your loved ones. May your father’s soul rest in peace and may you find strength in this tough moment. Om Shanti 🙏 @rinkusingh235 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 27, 2026
हरभजन सिंगने X वर पोस्ट करत लिहिले की, “रिंकू सिंगचे वडील श्री. खानचंद्र सिंग यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त ऐकून खूप दुःख झाले. रिंकू आणि त्याच्या कुटुंबासाठी हा कठीण काळ आहे, कारण तो T20 विश्वचषकाच्या जबाबदाऱ्यांमध्ये व्यस्त आहे. माझ्या प्रार्थना त्याच्या आणि त्याच्या प्रियजनांसोबत आहेत.”
Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup.
My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him… — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 27, 2026
सुरेश रैनाने रिंकूच्या वडिलांना श्रद्धांजली वाहताना लिहिले, “माझ्या भावा, तुझ्या वडिलांच्या निधनाची बातमी ऐकून मला खूप दुःख झाले आहे. मी तुला शोक व्यक्त करतो. त्यांच्या आत्म्याला शांती मिळो. मला आशा आहे की तुला आणि तुझ्या कुटुंबाला या कठीण काळातून बाहेर पडण्याची शक्ती मिळेल.”
Deeply saddened to hear about your father’s passing, my brother. Please accept my heartfelt condolences. May his soul rest in peace, and may you and your family find strength and comfort during this difficult time. Om Shanti 🙏 @rinkusingh235 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 27, 2026