रिंकू सिंगच्या वडिलांच्या निधनाने क्रिकेट जगतावर शोककळा, माजी क्रिकेटपटूंनी वाहिली श्रद्धांजली! Post Viral

Rinku Singh’s father passes away : २०२६ च्या टी-२० विश्वचषकादरम्यान, रिंकू सिंगवर दुःखाचा डोंगर कोसळला आहे. त्यांचे वडील खानचंद्र सिंग यांचे निधन झाले आहे. ते स्टेज ४ च्या यकृताच्या कर्करोगाशी झुंजत होते आणि उपचारादरम्यान त्यांचे निधन झाले. रिंकू सिंगसाठी हा खूप कठीण काळ आहे. त्यांच्या वडिलांच्या निधनाने क्रिकेट जगतात शोककळा पसरली आहे. अनेक माजी क्रिकेटपटूंनी शोक व्यक्त केला आणि भावनिक श्रद्धांजली वाहिली.

रिंकू सिंगच्या वडिलांच्या निधनानंतर, युवराज सिंगने X वर पोस्ट करत लिहिले की, “रिंकू सिंगच्या वडिलांच्या निधनाची बातमी ऐकून मला खूप दुःख झाले आहे. या कठीण काळात मी तुमच्या आणि तुमच्या कुटुंबासोबत उभा आहे. मला आशा आहे की या काळात तुम्हाला धैर्य आणि शक्ती मिळेल.”

वीरेंद्र सेहवागने पोस्ट केले, “रिंकू, तुझ्या वडिलांच्या निधनाबद्दल ऐकून मला खूप दुःख झाले आहे. तुझ्या वडिलांनी एका बलवान मुलाला वाढविण्यासाठी अनेक त्याग केले. माझ्या प्रार्थना आणि संवेदना तुझ्या संपूर्ण कुटुंबासोबत आहेत.”

शिखर धवनने रिंकूच्या वडिलांच्या निधनाबद्दल शोक व्यक्त करताना लिहिले की, “रिंकू, माझ्या संवेदना तुझ्या आणि तुझ्या प्रियजनांसोबत आहेत. तुझ्या वडिलांच्या आत्म्याला शांती मिळो आणि त्यांना या कठीण काळात सहन करण्याची शक्ती मिळो.”

हरभजन सिंगने X वर पोस्ट करत लिहिले की, “रिंकू सिंगचे वडील श्री. खानचंद्र सिंग यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त ऐकून खूप दुःख झाले. रिंकू आणि त्याच्या कुटुंबासाठी हा कठीण काळ आहे, कारण तो T20 विश्वचषकाच्या जबाबदाऱ्यांमध्ये व्यस्त आहे. माझ्या प्रार्थना त्याच्या आणि त्याच्या प्रियजनांसोबत आहेत.”

Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup.

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him…