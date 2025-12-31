You Can Make Stylish And Unique Photos With The Help Of Google Gemini Here Are Some Viral Prompts Tech News Marathi
New Year 2026: अनोख्या अंदाजात करा नवीन वर्षाचं स्वागत! Google Gemini ने बनवा तुमचे स्टायलिश फोटो, इथे वाचा व्हायरल प्रॉम्प्ट
नवीन वर्षाचे फोटोशुट करायला कंटाळा आला आहे? ऑफीसमधून सुट्टी मिळत नाही? चिंता करू नका. तुम्ही घरबसल्या देखील नवीन वर्षानिमित्त तुमचे खास फोटो तयार करू शकता. यासाठी तुम्ही गूगल जेमिनी प्रॉम्प्ट वापरू शकता.
नवीन वर्षाच्या स्वागतासाठी एकदम युनिक फोटो पाहिजे?
Google Gemini करणार तुमची मदत
एक क्लिक आणि बनवा सोशल मीडियावर व्हायरल होणारे युनिक फोटो
नवीन वर्षाच स्वागत दणक्यात करावं असं प्रत्येकाला वाटतं. यासाठी नवीन वर्षानिमित्त प्रत्येकजण आपल्या मित्रांना, कुटुंबियांना नवीन वर्षाच्या शुभेच्छा देणारे मेसेज पाठवत असतात. तुम्हाला यावर्षी काही हटके पद्धतीने नवीन वर्षाच स्वागत करायचं आहे का? तुम्ही यासाठी Google Geminiची मदत घेऊ शकता. जेमिनी AI च्या मदतीने तुम्ही अगदी हटके फोटो तयार करून सोशल मीडियावर अपलोड करू शकता आणि यासाठी गुगल जेमिनीची मदत घेऊ शकता. हे फोटो तयार करण्यासाठी लागणारे काही प्रॉम्प्ट आता आम्ही तुम्हाला सांगणार आहोत.
Create a Ultra-realistic studio poster, cute young Indian man age-19, fair-wheatish glowing skin, soft jawline, fluffy slightly messy black hair. He wearing cream oversized sweater, light blue relaxed jeans, white sneakers. His head slightly tilted, shy smile, hands loosely clasped in front. Background is light grey gradient with soft fog glow. “HAPPY New Year” bold elegant blue 3d text in top left, “Welcome First Day 2026 ” black text in below Of first text. (Face accurate like uploaded photo)
A high-quality 2026 calendar design. The right side features a cinematic lifestyle photograph of a beautiful young woman wearing a stylish cream-colored hijab and a brown checkered blazer, sitting at an outdoor cafe table with a cup of coffee at night. The background is a soft-focus city street with bokeh lights. In the top right, a large 3D stone texture ‘2026’ sign sits on a grassy hill.
100% face match don’t change the face and Ultra-realistic, highly stylized portrait of a young stylish woman standing on a beach at sunset, leaning casually against a green dustbin. Gold foil balloon numbers ‘2026’ floating above his head in the sky. Inside the open dustbin, gold balloon numbers ‘202’ placed as if thrown away, and a single golden balloon number ‘5’ lying near the bottom edge. Colorful confetti falling in the air, festive celebration vibe. The woman is wearing
Create a Polished black loafers, completing a classy, modern, and fashionable look. At the top, white script text “Happy New year ‘and smaller white text “2026” A large, white outline number “01 And mini text ‘st’ dominates the background behind me. A large, white outline number JANAUARY” dominates the background position below 01 white logo bottom right. Dramatic studio lighting. 8k resolution, natural face, Behind 01 Strong red and white smoke effect. (Face 100% accurate like uploaded photo)
16K ultra-realistic DSLR-style studio poster image of the same stylish young man from the reference photo Beige oversized sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers.Right: full-body, cute angry face, holding chin, black sling bag. Left: faded half-body duplicate, soft smile, hands near cheeks. Grey gradient background, soft fogg surface ground. Text: “HAPPY NEW YEAR” (black, elegant) on bottom Top: “Let’s Hope 2026 will Give Me BEST” (2026 blue bold)
closed portrait of man, completing a classy, modern, and fashionable look. At the top, white script text “Happy New year ‘and smaller white text “Ismail”A large, white outline number “01 dominates the background behind me. A large, white outline number JANAUARY”dominates the background position below 01 white logo bottom right. Dramatic studio lighting. 8k resolution. make sure face is 100% match, no light on face, natural face, Behind 01 Strong red and white smoke effect:
A stylish young man standing indoors wearing a black denim jacket, black t-shirt and sunglasses, confident pose. He is holding glowing magical numbers in both hands in his upper hand the number ‘2025’ made of burning fire flames and sparks, smoke rising upward, and in his lower hand the number ‘2026’ made of cool icy light with mist and cold smoke effect. Soft cinematic lighting, clean background, dramatic fantasy theme, realistic portrait photography, high resolution 4k ultra detailed.
Use the uploaded image strictly as the identity reference. Preserve exact face match, facial structure, expressions, skin tone, hairstyle, and body proportions with no alteration. Create a funny, playful New Year 2026 cinematic portrait. The subject is captured in a lighthearted humorous pose (cheeky smile, raised eyebrow, playful hand gesture, or quirky stance). Outfit is stylish
2026 photoshoot in a stylish modern studio setup. A 20 year-old girl is sitting casually on the floor in front of a decorated wall with silver balloons spelling ’01/01/2026 New Year Coming Soon’ and star-shaped balloons. In front of him are large metallic silver foil balloons shaped as the number ‘2026’. The floor is decorated with shiny, confetti, balloons, and a soft party vibe. He wears grey shirt and black angle fit pant.
