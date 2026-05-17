India Netherlands Deals : सेमीकंडक्टर ते हरित उर्जा…, भारत-नेदरलँड्समध्ये १७ सामंजस्य करार; द्विपक्षीय संबंधांना नवी दिशा मिळणार

PM Modi : भारताचा सर्वात मोठा सांस्कृतिक विजय! नेदरलँड्सने PM मोदींना परत केला 1000 वर्षांनंतर चोळ साम्राज्याचा ‘हा’ अमूल्य ठेवा
These are substantive and important outcomes that will add unparalleled momentum to the friendship between India and the Netherlands. These outcomes cover many sectors and will enhance growth and prosperity for our nations. https://t.co/k5LwK2qOYs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2026
PM Modi:आता भारत मागे हटणार नाही! मोदींच्या नेदरलँड्स दौऱ्याने भारताला मिळणार ‘ग्रीन हायड्रोजन,सेमीकंडक्टर’ची ताकद