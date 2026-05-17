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India Netherlands Deals : सेमीकंडक्टर ते हरित उर्जा…, भारत-नेदरलँड्समध्ये १७ सामंजस्य करार; द्विपक्षीय संबंधांना नवी दिशा मिळणार

India Netherlands Agreements : पंतप्रधान मोदींच्या नेदरलँड्स दौऱ्यात दोन्ही देशांत १७ सामंजस्य करार करण्यात आले आहेत. हरित उर्जा, सेमीकंडक्टर आणि इतर महत्त्वपूर्ण दोन्ही देशांनी २०२६-३० पर्यंतचा रोडमॅप तयार केला आहे.

Updated On: May 17, 2026 | 12:32 PM
India Netherlands Agreements

पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी आणि नेदरलँडचे पंतप्रधान रॉब जेटेन (फोटो सौजन्य: एक्स/@narendramodi)

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  • जाणून घ्या सविस्तर
India Netherlands Agreements : नवी दिल्ली/हेग : पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी सध्या १५ मे ते १७ २०२६ दरम्यान नेदरलँडच्या दौऱ्यावर आहेत. या दौऱ्यात दोन्ही देशांच्या धोरणात्मक भागीदारीला नवी दिशा मिळाली आहे. हेग येथे पंतप्रधान मोदी आणि नेदरलँडचे पंतप्रधान रॉब जेटेन यांच्यात महत्त्वपूर्ण चर्चा झाली. या सकारात्मक चर्चेनंतर दोन्ही देशांमध्ये १७ महत्त्वपूर्ण करारांवर स्वाक्षरी करण्यात आली. दोन्ही देशांनी  व्हिजन २०२६-२०२३० चा रोडमॅप जाहीर केला असून याद्वारे मोठ्या प्रमाणात गुंतवणून आणि रोजगाराच्या संधी उपलब्ध होणार आहेत. दोन्ही देशात तंत्रज्ञान, उर्जा आणि व्यापार यांसारख्या विविध क्षेत्रांतील करार करण्याता आले आहेत.

PM Modi : भारताचा सर्वात मोठा सांस्कृतिक विजय! नेदरलँड्सने PM मोदींना परत केला 1000 वर्षांनंतर चोळ साम्राज्याचा ‘हा’ अमूल्य ठेवा

तंत्रज्ञान आणि शिक्षण

  • या दौऱ्यातील सर्वात मोठा करार सेमीकंडक्टर क्षेत्रात करण्यात आला. टाटा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आणि नेदरलँड्सच्या प्रसिद्ध AEML कंपन्यांमध्ये धोलेरा येथे सेमीकंडक्टर फॅबच्या उभारणीसाठी सांमजस्य करार झाला.
  • तर शिक्षण क्षेत्रात दोन्ही देशांचा दर्जा सुधारण्यासाठी भारतातील ऐतिहासिक नालंदा विद्यापीठ आणि नेदरलँडच्या ग्रोनिगन विद्यापाठीत शैक्षणीक देवाणघेवाणीचा करार करण्यात आला.

उर्जा, पर्यावरण आणि कृषी क्षेत्राच्या विकासाला गती

  • तसेच हरित उर्जा आणि नविनीकरणीय उर्जेच्या वापर वाढवण्यासाठी दोन्ही देशांनी संयुक्तपण संस्था स्थापन करण्याच्या निर्णय घेतला.
  • तसेच गुजरातच्या महत्त्वकांक्षी कल्पसर प्रकल्पासाठी नेदरलँड्स भारताला तांत्रिक सहकार्य करणार आहे.
  • याशिवाय कृषी आणि दुग्धव्यवसायाला चालना देण्यासाठी दोन मोठे निर्णय घेण्यात आले. पश्चिम त्रिपुरा येथे फुलांच्या शेतीसाठी इंडो-डच सेंटर ऑफ एक्सलन्स उभारणे आणि बंगळुरू येथे दुग्धव्यवसाय आणि पशुपालन प्रशिक्षणासाठी विशेष केंद्राची स्थापन करण्याचे निश्चित झाले.

भारतीय विद्यार्थी आणि कामरासांठी मोठा करार 

याशिवाय दोन्ही देशांत मोबिलिटी अँड मायग्रेशन करारही करण्यात आला. यामुळे भारतीय विद्यार्थी, व्यावसायिक आणि कुशल कामगारांसाठी नेदरलँडमध्ये राहणे, आणि काम करणे अधिक सुलभ होणार आहे.

सांस्कृतिक वारसा आणि आणखी महत्त्वाचे करार

  • याशिवाय या दौऱ्यात नेदरलँडने भारताला ऐतिहासिक चोल राजवटीतील मौल्यवान ताम्रपट सन्मापूर्वक परत केले.
  • तसेच ICMR आणि नेदंरलँडच्या राष्ट्रीय जनआरोग्य संस्थेत वैद्यकीय संशोधनासाठी महत्त्वपूर् करार झाला.
  • याशिवाय साबर सुरक्षा, दहशतवादविरोधी लढाई, सीमा शुल्क सहकार्य आणि दुर्मिळ खनिजांच्या पुरवठा साकळीवर दोन्ही देश संयुक्तपण काम करण्यास सहमत झाले.
हे करार दोन्ही देशांच्या शाश्वत विकासासाठी अत्यंत महत्त्वाचे मानले जात आहेत.


PM Modi:आता भारत मागे हटणार नाही! मोदींच्या नेदरलँड्स दौऱ्याने भारताला मिळणार ‘ग्रीन हायड्रोजन,सेमीकंडक्टर’ची ताकद

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Published On: May 17, 2026 | 12:32 PM

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