Shivjayanti 2026: AI ची कमाल! Gemini Prompt ने तयार करा शिव जयंतीनिमित्त भन्नाट फोटो, सोशल मीडियावर व्हाल व्हायरल
छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज महाराष्ट्राचं आराध्य दैवत
जगभरात छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज यांची जयंती साजरी केली जाते
गुगल जेमिनी क्षणातच तयार करेल तुमचे फोटो
छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज महाराष्ट्राचं आराध्य दैवत आहेत. 19 फेब्रुवारी रोजी म्हणजेच उद्या जगभरात छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज यांची जयंती साजरी केली जाणार आहे. यंदाच्या शिवजयंतीनिमित्त तुम्ही गुगल जेमिनीच्या मदतीने काही खास फोटो तयार करून सोशल मीडियावर शेअर करू शकता. यासाठी तुम्हाला सर्वात आधी तुमच्या स्मार्टफोनवर किंवा लॅपटॉपवर गुगल जेमिनी वेबसाईट ओपन करावी लागणार आहे. त्यानंतर तुमचा फोटो अपलोड करून प्रॉम्प्ट पेस्ट करावा लागेल. यानंतर काही क्षणातच तुमचा फोटो तयार होणार आहे. हे फोटो तुम्ही सोशल मीडियावर शेअर करून व्हायरल होऊ शकता.
Ultra photorealistic, 8k, hyper-detailed close-up profile portrait of a Maharashtrian woman(the reference image given) wearing nauvari yellow silk saree with a decorative border. She wears a green velvet blouse. A purple Banarasi silk shawl is draped on her both arms. She is with a serene expression. A chandrakor bindi is placed on forehead. She is adorned in traditional Maharashtrian jewellery, ear cuff covering the entire ear and a nath a golden Thushi (choker) and a long Kolhapuri Saaj necklace. Her dark hair is styled in a neat bun decorated with a fresh white jasmine gajra. She is standing straight and holding a statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj looking towards the camera. The lighting is warm, blurred warm background.100% unchanged face no alteration.
A realistic photo of a toddler girl standing proudly in front of a blurred Raigad Fort background. She is wearing a traditional white angarkha, a bright orange pheta (turban), and holding a small toy sword. Her expression is fierce yet adorable. Warm sunset lighting, cinematic shadows, high detail, historical warrior theme.
A young Indian man he holds a small statue of a “chatrapati shivaji maharaj” seated man, possibly a historical figure, in he’s hands, he gaze directed upwards and to he’s right with a warm smile. he has dark hair. he is wearing a traditional kurta with shades of yellow, complemented by gold jewelry including a necklace. And maharastriyan safron turban(feta), The background features elements of a Maharashtrian historical building like Raygarh, with black stone pillars and ornate carvings, suggesting an outdoor setting. The lighting is bright and natural, casting soft shadows, The composition uses a shallow depth of field, blurring the background. The overall atmosphere is celebratory and culturally rich
A realistic photo of a Maharashtrian woman(the reference image given) standing proudly in front of a blurred Raigad Fort background. She is wearing a traditional purple nauvari silk saree with a decorative border. She wears a green velvet blouse She is with a serene expression. A small chandrakor bindi is placed on forehead. She is adorned in traditional Maharashtrian jewellery, ear cuff covering the entire ear and a nath a golden Thushi (choker) and a long Kolhapuri Saaj necklace. Her dark hair is styled in a neat bun. Warm sunset lighting, cinematic shadows, high detail 100% unchanged face no alteration.
A hyper-realistic, cinematic shot of a dramatic hand-to-paw battle between Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a massive roaring lion inside an ancient Roman-style Colosseum arena. Shivaji Maharaj, wearing traditional Maratha battle attire-saffron turban, intricately embroidered angarkha, and leather arm guards-is seen overpowering the lion in a barehanded fight. His muscles are tensed, veins visible, face fierce with determination, eyes locked onto the lion with unwavering courage. One of his hands gripe the lion’s mane while the other is raised to strike. The lion, caught mid-motion, claws out, teeth bared, and eyes burning with wild instinct, is in a dynamic, defensive posture. Dust swirls at their feet, kicked up from the intense struggle, catching the golden light that floods the battleground. Shivaji’s garment flows with motion, stained slightly with dirt and sweat-adding raw realism to the scene. The background is filled with a roaring crowd in the Colosseum’s stands, cheering and raising arms in awe. Their figures are partially motion-blurred to enhance the sharp focus on Shivaji and the lion. The arena’s massive stone arches, old flags, and cracked textures add to the historical and epic scale of the moment. Style: Hyper-realistic cinematic style, historical epic tone. “Lighting: Warm, golden hour light with sharp contrast and directional shadows. Focus Shivaji Maharaj and the lion in razor-sharp detail; motion blur in the background crowd. “Resolution:” 8K detail with emphasis on skin texture, far, dust particles, and fabric movement. *Mood: Heroic, intense, mythic, legendary battle frozen in time.
A portrait of a my face, boy dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 2 years is wearing traditional Maratha king attire, a including a red and gold jiretop, a white and red outfit, and pearl jewellery, riding a majestic white horse, with a historical fortress in the background. The child is looking forward with a determined expression.
Devotional scene of a man in traditional attire with saffron turban and scarf kneeling in prayer before a grand statue of a historic warrior king “chatrapati shivaji maharaj”, statue adorned with orange garland and saffron flag temple-like architecture in the background, moody foggy atmosphere, cinematic lighting shallow depth of field, ultra-detailed, realistic, high resolution.
Stunningly beautiful Indian man with the same hairstyle and Beard as in the uploaded photo, wearing a traditional red velvet T-shirt with a large shiny golden ‘ॐ’ symbol at the centre, black jeans, and barefoot, sitting cross-legged with jointed hands on a stone temple floor. Closed eyes In front of him, there is a Shivling with a base and single left side drain, glowing naturally under the morning light. The background features a massive, majestic black stone statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji sitting in a royal king’s pose on an ancient Maratha throne chair, adorned with a big white lily flower garland around his neck. The idol appears stone-carved into the mountain wall , partially silhouetted against the Sahyadri mountain backdrop. The composition is framed beautifully with hanging brass ancient big diyas on both sides, each featuring Maratha shield and swords designs. The entire scene radiates a spiritual and serene morning atmosphere, captured naturally like a high-quality DSLR.
