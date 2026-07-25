Ashadhi Ekadashi: आषाढी एकादशीनिमित्त अनेकांना खास फोटोशूट करण्याची इच्छा असते. मात्र, पावसामुळे बाहेर जाणे शक्य नसल्यास गुगल जेमिनी AI च्या मदतीने घरबसल्या आकर्षक आणि वास्तवदर्शी भक्तिमय फोटो तयार करून सोशल मीडियावर शेअर करता येतात.
Ashadhi Ekadashi 2026: घरबसल्या करा आषाढी एकादशीनिमित्त भन्नाट फोटोशूट! Google Gemini च्या व्हायरल प्रॉम्प्ट्सची सर्वत्र चर्चा
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विस्तार
आषाढी एकादशीनिमित्त गुगल जेमिनी AI च्या मदतीने घरबसल्या आकर्षक भक्तिमय फोटो तयार करता येतात.
फक्त तुमचा फोटो अपलोड करून योग्य AI प्रॉम्प्ट पेस्ट केल्यास काही क्षणांत वास्तवदर्शी फोटो तयार होतात.
विठ्ठल-रुक्मिणी, वारी आणि पारंपरिक महाराष्ट्रीयन लूकसह अनेक वेगवेगळ्या थीमचे फोटो सहज तयार करता येतात.
सपूंर्ण महाराष्ट्रात आज 25 जुलै रोजी आषाढी एकादशीचा उत्साह पाहायला मिळत आहे. आषाढी एकादशीनिमित्त खास फोटोशूट करायला अनेकांना आवडतं. पण सतत पडणाऱ्या पावसामुळे अनेकजण फोटोशूट करणं टाळतात. पण चिंता करू नका. तुम्ही घरबसल्या गुगल जेमिनी एआयच्या आषाढी एकादशीनिमित्त काही खास फोटो तयार करून सोशल मीडियावर अपलोड करू शकता. यासाठी तुम्हाला गुगल जेमिनी ओपन करून तुमचा फोटो अपलोड करावा लागणार आहे आणि त्यानंतर खालीलपैकी कोणताही एक प्रॉम्प्ट पेस्ट करावा लागेल. यानंतर अवघ्या काही क्षणातच तुमचे खास फोटो तयार होतील.
Use the uploaded child photo as the exact facial identity reference. Create a highly realistic, cinematic devotional portrait of the same child, preserving the child’s face, facial features, skin tone, hairstyle, age, body proportions, and natural identity exactly as in the uploaded reference photo. Do not change or beautify the child’s face. The child must remain 100% recognizable.Recreate the scene in the same visual composition and style as the reference image: a young Maharashtrian child standing barefoot in the center foreground, wearing a traditional pure white Maharashtrian kurta and dhoti, a white Gandhi cap, and a traditional saffron-and-white angavastram/stole draped over both shoulders. The child is holding small traditional brass cymbals (taal) in both hands, as if participating in a devotional Wari procession. Add a simple traditional Vaishnav tilak on the forehead. In the background, place a grand, majestic and highly detailed black stone idol of Lord Vitthal. (फोटो सौजन्य – AI Created)
Use the uploaded child photo as the EXACT and ONLY facial identity reference. Create a highly realistic, photorealistic 4K portrait of the SAME CHILD from the uploaded photo. IMPORTANT: Preserve the child’s ORIGINAL face and identity EXACTLY as provided in the uploaded photo. The child’s facial features, face shape, eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, ears, skin tone, hairstyle, hair texture, age, natural expression and overall identity must remain completely unchanged and 100% recognizable. DO NOT beautify, retouch, redesign, stylize, age up, age down, or modify the child’s face in any way. The child must look exactly like the original uploaded child. Recreate the uploaded reference scene as closely as possible, without changing the overall concept, composition, atmosphere, camera perspective or visual style. Show the same child walking confidently in the center foreground of a grand Maharashtrian Warkari devotional procession. The child is wearing traditional pure white Maharashtrian kurta.
Ultra-realistic 4K DSLR portrait of a joyful 3-year-old Maharashtrian baby girl celebrating Ashadhi Ekadashi. She is wearing a traditional royal dark green and purple Paithani Navvari saree with golden border, matching blouse, elegant Maharashtrian gold jewelry (nath, thushi, bangles, waist belt, earrings), small red bindi, and a neat bun decorated with gajra. She is gracefully balancing a beautifully decorated black stone idol of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini on her head with both hands. The idols are adorned with fresh white flower garlands and traditional ornaments. Background shows a softly blurred Pandharpur Wari atmosphere with saffron flags, tulsi malas, warkaris, temple ambience, and warm golden morning light.
Create an ultra-realistic 8K cinematic portrait of a beautiful young Maharashtrian woman standing beside a serene riverside temple ghat during an overcast monsoon day. She is gently holding a traditional black stone idol of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini, beautifully adorned with golden crowns, white flower garlands, and intricate ornaments. She wears a vibrant baby pink cotton silk saree with a rich black and antique-gold zari border, paired with a matching black blouse featuring gold embroidered sleeves. She is adorned with authentic Maharashtrian jewelry including a delicate gold necklace, small earrings. green glass bangles, and a tiny black bindi. Her hair is neatly tied into a low bun with a clean center partition.
Create an ultra-realistic 4K DSLR portrait of a joyful Maharashtrian little girt smiling while elegantly balancing a black stone idol of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini on her head. The twin black statues stand side-by-side with hands on hips, adorned with a white flower garland The base of the idol has orange Devnagari text reading “|| देवाचं येणं झालीये । |” with a marigold flower in the center.
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Web Title: Google gemini ai ashadhi ekadashi photo prompts create realistic vitthal wari images tech news marathi