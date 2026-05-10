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Mother’s Day 2026: यंदाच्या मदर्स डेनिमित्त आईला द्या डिजिटल सरप्राइज! Google Gemini च्या मदतीने तयार करा खास AI फोटो

Mother’s Day: आईच्या प्रेमाबद्दल कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करण्यासाठी मदर्स डे साजरा केला जातो. यंदा सोशल मीडियावर AI फोटोचा ट्रेंड वाढला असून Google Gemini च्या मदतीने आईसोबतचे सुंदर AI फोटो तयार करता येणार आहेत.

Updated On: May 10, 2026 | 09:54 AM
Mother’s Day 2026: यंदाच्या मदर्स डेनिमित्त आईला द्या डिजिटल सरप्राइज! Google Gemini च्या मदतीने तयार करा खास AI फोटो

Mother’s Day 2026: यंदाच्या मदर्स डेनिमित्त आईला द्या डिजिटल सरप्राइज! Google Gemini च्या मदतीने तयार करा खास AI फोटो

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  • Google Gemini च्या मदतीने तुम्ही आईसोबतचे खास AI फोटो सहज तयार करू शकता.
  • Mother’s Day निमित्त सोशल मीडियावर AI फोटो शेअर करण्याचा ट्रेंड वाढत आहे.
  • आकर्षक AI फोटो तयार करण्यासाठी काही खास Gemini Prompts वापरता येतात.
Mother’s Day AI Prompts: 10 मे 2026 रोजी आज मदर्स डे साजरा केला जात आहे. आपल्याला जन्म देणाऱ्या आणि लहानपणापासून आपल्याला प्रत्येक गोष्ट शिकवणाऱ्या आईच्या प्रेमाचा आदर आणि कष्टाची जाणीव ठेवण्यासाठी आजचा दिवस साजरा केला जातो. आजच्या दिवशी अनेकांना आपल्याला आईला काही खास भेटवस्तू देण्याची इच्छा असते. आज प्रत्येकजण सोशल मीडियावर आईसोबत काही खास क्षण शेअर करतात. यामध्ये आता AI देखील समाविष्ट झाला आहे. एआय चॅटबोट गुगल जेमिनीच्या मदतीने तुम्ही तुमच्या आईसोबतचे काही खास फोटो तयार करून सोशल मीडियावर शेअर करू शकता. यासाठी लागणारे काही प्रॉम्प्ट्स जाणून घेऊया.

नव्या Noise स्मार्टवॉचची भारतात एंट्री! ‘नॉइज AI प्रो’ सिस्टिमने सुसज्ज…. किंमत 6 हजारांहून कमी

हे आहेत व्हायरल गुगल जेमिनी प्रॉम्प्ट्स

  • “Create a realistic, emotional 9:16 portrait. Left side: A vintage 1990s film photo of a mother holding her toddler. Right side: A modern 2026 high-resolution recreation of the same mother and adult child sitting together in the same pose. Add a cake table in the middle with a ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ sign. Style: Warm, nostalgic lighting, high realism. Add text overlay at the bottom: ‘2000 ↔ 2026’.”  (फोटो सौजन्य – Pinterest)
 
  • “Transform the subject in the uploaded photo into a graceful royal queen. She should be wearing a luxurious emerald green silk gown with intricate gold embroidery and elegant jewelry. Place her in a grand palace hallway with warm golden lighting and marble floors. Preserve her original facial features and expression exactly. Style: photorealistic, cinematic lighting, 8K resolution, majestic atmosphere.”
 
  • “A heartwarming cinematic portrait of a mother and daughter cooking together in a modern, sun-drenched kitchen during golden hour. They are laughing while flour is lightly dusted on the counter. Warm amber sunlight, realistic skin textures, candid emotions, soft background blur. Style: DSLR photography, 35mm lens, cozy and emotional.”
 
  • “Generate a dreamy 9:16 fantasy illustration. A mother and child sitting on a glowing crescent moon cloud, reading a magical glowing book together. Surround them with soft pastel doodles, floating sparkles, and floral vines. Style: Disney-inspired whimsical art, soft watercolor textures, pastel pink and cream color palette, highly detailed and aesthetic.
आयफोनसारखी डिझाईन अन् 5000mAh बॅटरी… itel च्या नव्या स्मार्टफोनने घातला धुमाकूळ, किंमत केवळ इतकी
  • “Using the attached black and white photo, colorize it with natural skin tones and vibrant yet realistic colors. Sharpen the image to 4K quality, removing all scratches and grain. Enhance the lighting to make it look like a professional modern portrait while keeping her likeness 100% accurate.”

Web Title: Mothers day 2026 create special ai photos with your mom using google gemini viral ai prompts tech news marathi

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Published On: May 10, 2026 | 09:54 AM

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